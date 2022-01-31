Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs has approved a contract for probation services

After a search to identify a provider of probation management services the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a contract with Professional Probation Services, Inc.

After a search to identify a provider of probation management services the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a contract with Professional Probation Services, Inc. (Courtesy City fo Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

After a search to identify a provider of probation management services, the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a contract with Professional Probation Services, Inc.

Integrity Supervision Services, which was acquired by Professional Probation Services, is the current probation provider for the city after a competitive search that took place in 2016.

PPS will provide basic and intensive probation services and reporting in compliance with federal and state laws.

The city also looked for a provider who could participate in the city’s new Behavioral Health Court program which is designed to help reduce participant recidivism and encourage active participation in the community.

Among PPS’ qualifications, the company will assist in locating job opportunities for unemployed probationers that match their skills and work history, provide resume and interview training, and provide behavioral health program options.

According to the city, “the average successful completion rate for probationers in PPS behavioral health programs is 94%, and PPS has experienced a decrease in the total number of misdemeanor violations of probation cases.”

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
