BreakingNews
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
X

Sandy Springs Hammond Park Gym gets new gymnastics contractor and programs

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A new contractor has signed a lease to operate gymnastics at Hammond Park Gym for up to five years.

Jump Start Gym will begin operations starting Aug. 1, paying $5,000 per month and nearly $4,000 in utilities, according to the city.

The business currently operates recreational and competitive gymnastics programs at Parkside Shopping Center.

Jump Start was the only respondent to a request for proposals issued by Sandy Springs in March. The business will replace Phoenix Gymnastics whose lease was terminated in February due to late rental payments.

During City Council meetings at that time, community supporters of Phoenix Gymnastics urged Sandy Springs to continue its lease with the vendor whose programs benefitted underserved families.

Monday, Michael Perry, director of Recreation and Parks, said Jump Start offers financial assistance for 20% of its participants.

People benefitting from assistance will be asked to help with minor tasks during Jump Start events, he told City Council during a Monday meeting.

Hammond Park Gym is an older facility built in 1978 and has been in need of repairs from a leaky roof, rodents and other issues. Sandy Springs has said a master plan will be created for the site in the next five years which could recommend demolition of the structure.

Perry told City Council that the gym has undergone repairs and the facilities department will check regularly on the gym’s condition.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians 6h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
23m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Questions of transparency in Roswell city government
2h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Questions of transparency in Roswell city government
2h ago
Alpharetta considering privately funded dog park
3h ago
College Park council meeting ends with accusations of racism
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
10h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top