Sandy Springs Hammond Park Gym gets new gymnastics contractor and programs

A new contractor has signed a lease to operate gymnastics at Hammond Park Gym for up to five years.

Jump Start Gym will begin operations starting Aug. 1, paying $5,000 per month and nearly $4,000 in utilities, according to the city.

The business currently operates recreational and competitive gymnastics programs at Parkside Shopping Center.

Jump Start was the only respondent to a request for proposals issued by Sandy Springs in March. The business will replace Phoenix Gymnastics whose lease was terminated in February due to late rental payments.

During City Council meetings at that time, community supporters of Phoenix Gymnastics urged Sandy Springs to continue its lease with the vendor whose programs benefitted underserved families.

Monday, Michael Perry, director of Recreation and Parks, said Jump Start offers financial assistance for 20% of its participants.

People benefitting from assistance will be asked to help with minor tasks during Jump Start events, he told City Council during a Monday meeting.

Hammond Park Gym is an older facility built in 1978 and has been in need of repairs from a leaky roof, rodents and other issues. Sandy Springs has said a master plan will be created for the site in the next five years which could recommend demolition of the structure.

Perry told City Council that the gym has undergone repairs and the facilities department will check regularly on the gym’s condition.