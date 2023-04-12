Sandy Springs gives $160,000 in grants for nonprofit arts and recreation

Horizons Atlanta will receive $15,000 to continue support of rising first graders at the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School summer learning program. Northside Youth Organization will receive $15,000 to provide scholarships for children to cover the registration and equipment needed for a selected sport and the Healthy Youth USA Foundation will receive $15,000 to continue a summer camp program for elementary-age children.

Horizons Atlanta will receive $25,000 to support a new group of rising first graders at the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School summer learning program. Catalyst Sports will receive $25,000 to provide river programming to individuals with disabilities and Sandy Springs Youth Sports will receive $25,000 for registration and sports equipment for new free youth sports camps and clinics.