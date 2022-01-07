Sandy Springs first Black elected official is sworn into office

Friday, the new councilwoman said it was important to have her 15-year-old daughter, Kiara, by her side during the ceremony and added that Sandy Springs has to do a better job of engaging youth in the inner workings of local government.

Kelley added that she wants her daughter, as a person of color, to know that all paths are open to her.

“I feel a duty to model the limitless potential that I feel she and every young person has,” Kelley said. “I have a duty to model that she belongs everywhere.”