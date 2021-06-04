Sandy Springs fire department collecting expired prescriptions

During COVID-19, hospitals have been unable to collect used medical equipment and prescriptions as they have in the past. By collecting these materials instead of allowing them to be thrown away or flushed down the toilet, Sandy Springs is helping prevent contamination to the environment and waterways.

Drop off medical waste 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Fire Station 1, 1425 Spalding Drive, and Fire Station 3, 6025 Raider Drive.