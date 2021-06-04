ajc logo
Sandy Springs fire department collecting expired prescriptions

The Sandy Springs Fire Department, in partnership with the Sandy Springs Rotary Club, is collecting expired medications, sealed needles and personal protection equipment for proper disposal. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Sandy Springs Fire Department, in partnership with the Sandy Springs Rotary Club, is collecting expired medications, sealed needles and personal protection equipment for proper disposal.

During COVID-19, hospitals have been unable to collect used medical equipment and prescriptions as they have in the past. By collecting these materials instead of allowing them to be thrown away or flushed down the toilet, Sandy Springs is helping prevent contamination to the environment and waterways.

Drop off medical waste 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Fire Station 1, 1425 Spalding Drive, and Fire Station 3, 6025 Raider Drive.

