Sandy Springs extends Roswell Road sidewalk improvements

The first phase of the project includes plans for sidewalks from Long Island Drive to Stewart Drive. The city has decided to extend the existing scope of the project from Stewart Drive to Wentworth Street.

Construction plans are complete and right of way has been obtained for this additional project area. Due to this additional work and utility delays on the current phase, the contract will be be extended by 180 days. The original plan called for construction to be complete in 350 days. Now it will be updated to 530 days.