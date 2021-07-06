ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs extends Roswell Road sidewalk improvements

Sandy Springs has decided to extend the existing scope of the Roswell Road sidewalk improvement project from Stewart Drive to Wentworth Street. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Caption
Sandy Springs has decided to extend the existing scope of the Roswell Road sidewalk improvement project from Stewart Drive to Wentworth Street. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Kaaren Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Due to delays with utility relocation efforts and prolonged right of way acquisition, Sandy Springs has made some changes to their existing contract with Construction 57 for the Roswell Road sidewalk improvement project.

The first phase of the project includes plans for sidewalks from Long Island Drive to Stewart Drive. The city has decided to extend the existing scope of the project from Stewart Drive to Wentworth Street.

Construction plans are complete and right of way has been obtained for this additional project area. Due to this additional work and utility delays on the current phase, the contract will be be extended by 180 days. The original plan called for construction to be complete in 350 days. Now it will be updated to 530 days.

This change adds $139,339 to the original contract fee of $1,174,425.

In Other News
1
Sandy Springs approves contract for mid-block crossing design on...
2
Candidate fights Alpharetta law blocking elected officials from holding
3
Johns Creek creates new agreement with Johns Creek Advantage for...
4
Sandy Springs amends code to allow for public trails in stream buffers
5
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top