Sandy Springs extends lower fee to gymnastics contractor for use of Hammond Park gym

A shortage of staff and participants for gymnastic classes is hampering revenue for the operator of Hammond Park Gymnastics Center in Sandy Springs.
Phoenix Gymnastics has not had to pay for use of the gym since last summer, according the Recreation and Parks department. During a City Council meeting Tuesday, Parks Director Michael Perry said Phoenix is holding half the number of classes that the business drew before the pandemic.
City Council voted to allow rent payments of $2,400 per month from the business through June, which is lower than the $7,500 required when an agreement was first formed three years ago.
“This would help them stay in business hopefully until the tide turns with the pandemic,” Perry said before the vote. “It would reduce the amount that they’re due us for the sake of trying to save operations for our city.”
In 2019, Sandy Springs and Phoenix Gymnastics entered into an agreement in which the business would pay the city $90,000 annually for use of the gym. That amount was adjusted in October 2020. Phoenix paid the city $33,500 that year, Recreation and Parks department documents show.
