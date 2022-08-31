Sandy Springs earns top credit rating

BreakingNews
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently earned Standard & Poor’s top ‘AAA’ long-term credit rating, the highest rating possible for a municipality, and means the city is highly likely to repay any debt.

According to the S&P Global Ratings report, “Sandy Springs has demonstrated fiscal prudence and economic resilience, while continuing to leverage its large, diverse, growing tax base over its 15-year life as a city, producing consistently strong financial results and growing its very strong financial position. The stable outlook reflects our view of the city’s strong economic metrics, established robust financial profile, and continued conservative budgeting practices with no plans for near-term debt, all of which we expect will be sustained over at least the medium term.”

This is the city’s second Triple A-rating. Moody’s awarded its highest rating to Sandy Springs in 2015 and renewed it in 2020. According to city documents, “Sandy Springs is one of six municipalities in Georgia, and 112 in the US with AAA/Aaa ratings from S&P and Moody’s respectively.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
