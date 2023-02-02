X
Sandy Springs continues participation in drug enforcement task force

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Police Department has the full support of the city council to continue participation in the Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, Atlanta Field Division Strike Force Group One.

The task force’s mission is to disrupt illicit drug traffic in Metro Atlanta by immobilizing targeted violators and trafficking organizations. It gathers and reports intelligence data relating to trafficking in narcotics and dangerous drugs and conducts undercover operations and engages “in other traditional methods of investigation in order that the task force’s activities will result in effective prosecution before the courts of the United States and the State of Georgia.”

Police Chief Kenneth DeSimone noted in his presentation to the council that the task force enhances the effectiveness of federal/state/local law enforcement resources through a well-coordinated initiative resulting in convict and incarceration of dangerous offenders.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
