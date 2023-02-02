Sandy Springs continues participation in drug enforcement task force

The task force’s mission is to disrupt illicit drug traffic in Metro Atlanta by immobilizing targeted violators and trafficking organizations. It gathers and reports intelligence data relating to trafficking in narcotics and dangerous drugs and conducts undercover operations and engages “in other traditional methods of investigation in order that the task force’s activities will result in effective prosecution before the courts of the United States and the State of Georgia.”

Police Chief Kenneth DeSimone noted in his presentation to the council that the task force enhances the effectiveness of federal/state/local law enforcement resources through a well-coordinated initiative resulting in convict and incarceration of dangerous offenders.