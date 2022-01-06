Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs City Council reelects Paulson as Mayor Pro Tem

Sandy Springs’ voted recently to reelect Council member John Paulson to serve as mayor pro tempore. AJC FILE PHOTO
caption arrowCaption
Sandy Springs’ voted recently to reelect Council member John Paulson to serve as mayor pro tempore. AJC FILE PHOTO

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council met Jan. 4 and among the items addressed, the council voted to reelect Council member John Paulson to serve as mayor pro tempore. He has held this position for the past four years.

Paulson is a registered professional engineer and president of Dison Contracting and Supply, a consulting firm specializing in geosynthetics and reinforced soil structure design and construction. He has lived in Sandy Springs for more than 25 years. He was instrumental in the city’s bid for incorporation and has served on the RFP committee which supervises the bid process for the city’s general government services. Council member Paulson is a Vietnam veteran having served as a U.S. Marine rifleman.

The Mayor Pro Tem serves in the mayor’s place when necessary due to conflicts in schedule or illness and as Mayor Rusty Paul noted during the council meeting often serves as a liaison between the mayor’s office, council and staff.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta supports North Fulton CID grant request for Kimball Bridge Road Corridor...
13h ago
New Johns Creek mayor says he’s prioritizing Town Center, improving civil discourse
16h ago
Fulton to pay for water line relocation on Hopewell Road at Bethany Bend/Bethany Way in...
17h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top