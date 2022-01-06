Sandy Springs City Council reelects Paulson as Mayor Pro Tem

Paulson is a registered professional engineer and president of Dison Contracting and Supply, a consulting firm specializing in geosynthetics and reinforced soil structure design and construction. He has lived in Sandy Springs for more than 25 years. He was instrumental in the city’s bid for incorporation and has served on the RFP committee which supervises the bid process for the city’s general government services. Council member Paulson is a Vietnam veteran having served as a U.S. Marine rifleman.

The Mayor Pro Tem serves in the mayor’s place when necessary due to conflicts in schedule or illness and as Mayor Rusty Paul noted during the council meeting often serves as a liaison between the mayor’s office, council and staff.