ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs approves lighting agreement with Georgia Power for Roswell Road project

Sandy Springs recently signed a lighting services agreement with Georgia Power to install pedestrian scale lighting for Roswell Road Sidewalk (Phase 2) Project. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

caption arrowCaption
Sandy Springs recently signed a lighting services agreement with Georgia Power to install pedestrian scale lighting for Roswell Road Sidewalk (Phase 2) Project. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently signed a lighting services agreement with Georgia Power to install pedestrian scale lighting for the Roswell Road Sidewalk (Phase 2) Project.

Georgia Power Company will install decorative pedestrian scale lighting on the west side of Roswell Road from Lake Placid Drive to Northwood Drive.

The city will pay an initial installation cost of $68,795 and a monthly lease cost of $183.04 for ongoing maintenance and energy costs.

Specifically, the project includes installation of eight lights with concrete bases, all underground feeds to lights and all photocells for dusk to dawn operation.

Project construction will take place late in 2022 or early 2023 after final right of way acquisitions and major utility relocation takes place. There are likely to be lane closures on Roswell Road associated with the streetscape construction.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Major Carol Brandau Sundling recognized as “Esteemed Veteran of Roswell”
1h ago
Roswell residents object to Oxbo Road project cost increase
3h ago
Johns Creek renews license to use Fulton County digital radio system
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top