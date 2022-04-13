Sandy Springs approves lighting agreement with Georgia Power for Roswell Road project

Sandy Springs recently signed a lighting services agreement with Georgia Power to install pedestrian scale lighting for the Roswell Road Sidewalk (Phase 2) Project.
Georgia Power Company will install decorative pedestrian scale lighting on the west side of Roswell Road from Lake Placid Drive to Northwood Drive.
The city will pay an initial installation cost of $68,795 and a monthly lease cost of $183.04 for ongoing maintenance and energy costs.
Specifically, the project includes installation of eight lights with concrete bases, all underground feeds to lights and all photocells for dusk to dawn operation.
Project construction will take place late in 2022 or early 2023 after final right of way acquisitions and major utility relocation takes place. There are likely to be lane closures on Roswell Road associated with the streetscape construction.
