Sandy Springs approves funding from Nonprofit Recreation Grant Program

Sandy Springs recently created a pilot program to collaborate with organized nonprofit organizations to offer new programming or to expand eligible existing recreational programs targeted to underserved populations and low-income communities within the city.
The city set aside $150,000 for a Nonprofit Recreation Grant program for 2022. Each eligible nonprofit organization could request up to $30,000 in NRG funding.
Of eight proposals received by the Dec. 6, five were chosen for funding: Horizons Atlanta, Los Ninos Primero, Northside Youth Organization, Sandy Springs Charter Middle School PTO Foundation, and The Healthy Youth USA Foundation. Each will receive $30,000 except Sandy Springs Charter Middle which will receive $1,500 for a total distribution of $121,500.
The Sandy Springs City Council voted to approve the $121,500 in funding as presented and work with the award receipts to identify opportunities to expend the remaining $28,500 for eligible services.
Since this is a new program, the city expects to learn from this first round of funding and look for future opportunities to support applicants and encourage them to increase program capacity.
