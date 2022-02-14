Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs approves funding from Nonprofit Recreation Grant Program

Sandy Springs approves $121,500 in funding from the new Nonprofit Recreation Grant Program. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Sandy Springs approves $121,500 in funding from the new Nonprofit Recreation Grant Program. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently created a pilot program to collaborate with organized nonprofit organizations to offer new programming or to expand eligible existing recreational programs targeted to underserved populations and low-income communities within the city.

The city set aside $150,000 for a Nonprofit Recreation Grant program for 2022. Each eligible nonprofit organization could request up to $30,000 in NRG funding.

Of eight proposals received by the Dec. 6, five were chosen for funding: Horizons Atlanta, Los Ninos Primero, Northside Youth Organization, Sandy Springs Charter Middle School PTO Foundation, and The Healthy Youth USA Foundation. Each will receive $30,000 except Sandy Springs Charter Middle which will receive $1,500 for a total distribution of $121,500.

The Sandy Springs City Council voted to approve the $121,500 in funding as presented and work with the award receipts to identify opportunities to expend the remaining $28,500 for eligible services.

Since this is a new program, the city expects to learn from this first round of funding and look for future opportunities to support applicants and encourage them to increase program capacity.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell signs contract for on-call plumbing services
33m ago
New Shake Shack to open in Alpharetta
48m ago
Clarity Road bridge in Milton reopening
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top