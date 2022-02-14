Sandy Springs approves funding from Nonprofit Recreation Grant Program

The city set aside $150,000 for a Nonprofit Recreation Grant program for 2022. Each eligible nonprofit organization could request up to $30,000 in NRG funding.

Of eight proposals received by the Dec. 6, five were chosen for funding: Horizons Atlanta, Los Ninos Primero, Northside Youth Organization, Sandy Springs Charter Middle School PTO Foundation, and The Healthy Youth USA Foundation. Each will receive $30,000 except Sandy Springs Charter Middle which will receive $1,500 for a total distribution of $121,500.