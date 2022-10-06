BreakingNews
1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
Sandy Springs approves fire station construction contract

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an $8 million construction contract with Cooper and Company to build a new fire station at 7800 Mount Vernon Road.

The 11,500 square-foot Fire Station No. 5 will be constructed to blend in with the residential character of the neighborhood at the intersection of Spalding Drive and Mount Vernon Road.

The fire station will be a two-story structure containing a two-bay apparatus storage room, decontamination showers, gear wash areas, gear storage, and other associated spaces.

The Panhandle area is currently served by Fire Station No. 51 at Spalding Drive at Roberts Road, with support from Engine 55, housed at Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27 on Holcomb Bridge Road.

This new fire station is expected to reduce response time. Current response time to reach some areas within this district can take as much as 10 to 15 minutes.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
