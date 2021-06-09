Sandy Springs approves contracts for two sidewalk projects

The first contract awarded to SD & C, Inc. for $109,358 will replace the two existing driveway aprons, curb and gutter, sidewalk and add retaining walls to address an elevation difference at 4721 Dudley Lane.

The second contract totaling $1,514,657 will install 2,340 linear feet of 6-foot sidewalk with 2-foot landscape buffer and associated improvements on the west side of Brandon Mill Road from Marsh Creek to Lost Forest Drive. Some portion of the project has been completed by the previous contractor including most of the clearing and approximately 600 LF of 6-foot sidewalk. CMES, Inc. will be doing the work for this project.