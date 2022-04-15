Sandy Springs approves contract for stream and water quality improvement project

In April 2020, Sandy Springs applied for a Georgia Clean Water Act grant for the Nancy Creek at Windsor Meadows Stream and Water Quality Improvement project. More recently, the city received the $400,000 grant which requires the city to provide a cash match of $377,000.
At their April 5 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved a contract with Wildlands Engineering to design and build the project.
This contract includes stabilization of the streambank, installation of a regenerative stormwater conveyance system, and improvement of the stream buffer.
According to city documents, Wildlands Engineering was chosen ‘because they have designed and constructed over 107,000 miles of stream restoration, a dozen stormwater control measures, they are experienced with these types of grants and designed-build, they have an in-house division that does the construction, they have a great support team, and they have an approach that includes extensive stakeholder and community engagement.”
