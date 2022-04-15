ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs approves contract for stream and water quality improvement project

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract to design and build the Nancy Creek at Windsor Meadows Stream and Water Quality Improvement project. (Google Maps)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Springs recently approved a contract to design and build the Nancy Creek at Windsor Meadows Stream and Water Quality Improvement project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

In April 2020, Sandy Springs applied for a Georgia Clean Water Act grant for the Nancy Creek at Windsor Meadows Stream and Water Quality Improvement project. More recently, the city received the $400,000 grant which requires the city to provide a cash match of $377,000.

At their April 5 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved a contract with Wildlands Engineering to design and build the project.

This contract includes stabilization of the streambank, installation of a regenerative stormwater conveyance system, and improvement of the stream buffer.

According to city documents, Wildlands Engineering was chosen ‘because they have designed and constructed over 107,000 miles of stream restoration, a dozen stormwater control measures, they are experienced with these types of grants and designed-build, they have an in-house division that does the construction, they have a great support team, and they have an approach that includes extensive stakeholder and community engagement.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting1h ago
Delta-8 THC is sold in stores such as the Georgia Hemp Company, but its legality isn't spelled out in state law.

Credit: Georgia Hemp Company

Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
8m ago
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high
2h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
3h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
3h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
4h ago
The Latest
Leadership Sandy Springs’ annual day of service to be held April 23
10h ago
Johns Creek renews license to use Fulton County digital radio system
Alpharetta updates unified development code definitions
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
11h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
5h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top