Sandy Springs approves contract for Roswell Road Transit Access Project

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

The Roswell Road Transit Access Project is being designed and led by Sandy Springs with the help of a Federal Transit Authority grant which is covering 80% of project costs and the city contributing 20%. MARTA serves as the project sponsor.

The project extends from Sandy Springs’ southernmost city limits on Roswell Road to I-285 and includes an 8-foot wide sidewalk, 5-foot wide landscape strip, ADA compliant curb ramps, accessible bus stop pads and standard streetscape elements like lighting, brick pavers and landscaping.

The concept design was presented to the public at a public information open house meeting on Aug. 18. Now it’s time to develop the plans for action.

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $1,270,185 supplemental agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates to develop preliminary plans, right-of-way plans and final construction plans along with providing right-of-way pre-acquisition services for the project.

Three phases are currently proposed. Phase 1 will take the project from Meadowbrook Drive to Long Island Drive, Phase 2 from Long Island Drive to Glenridge Drive and Phase 3 from Glenridge Drive to I-285. Design, permitting and right-of-way acquisition will begin for the entire corridor at the same time.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
