Sandy Springs approves contract for Roswell Road Transit Access Project

The project extends from Sandy Springs’ southernmost city limits on Roswell Road to I-285 and includes an 8-foot wide sidewalk, 5-foot wide landscape strip, ADA compliant curb ramps, accessible bus stop pads and standard streetscape elements like lighting, brick pavers and landscaping.

The concept design was presented to the public at a public information open house meeting on Aug. 18. Now it’s time to develop the plans for action.