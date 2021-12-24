Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs approves contract for public safety building fiber project

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract for the Public Safety Building Fiber Design and Construction Management Project.(Google Maps)
Sandy Springs recently approved a contract for the Public Safety Building Fiber Design and Construction Management Project.(Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $149,490 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates. for the Public Safety Building Fiber Design and Construction Management Project.

This contract will provide complete design, construction project engineering and inspection support for a new fiber connection to the Public Safety Building at 600 Morgan Falls Road.

The project includes removing the existing Sandy Springs fiber network from the building, establishing network links from City Springs to the building, installing a new field hub at Roswell Road and Morgan Falls Road, and installing new fiber optic cable.

