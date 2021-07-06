Sandy Springs approves contract for mid-block crossing design on Roswell Road

In 2019, Roswell performed a traffic study in the vicinity of the North Fulton Government Annex building. That study indicated a mid-block crossing with a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon was warranted in the area due to the high volume of pedestrians and the geometry of the road. The intent of this project is to give pedestrians on the west side of Roswell Road safe access to the Fulton County Government Services Center on the east side of Roswell Road.

The design will include construction of a raised median on Roswell Road, a HAWK hybrid pedestrian signal, ADA compliant curb ramps, Sandy Springs standard streetscape elements (lighting, brick pavers, and landscaping), and any other minor pedestrian upgrades to improve the safety of the area.