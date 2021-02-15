X

Sandy Springs approves contract for drainage project on Long Island Drive

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $111,524 contract with DAF Concrete, Inc. for the 4878 Long Island Drive Drainage Improvement Project. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $111,524 contract with DAF Concrete, Inc. for the 4878 Long Island Drive Drainage Improvement Project. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $111,524 contract with DAF Concrete, Inc. for the 4878 Long Island Drive Drainage Improvement Project.

The project is the result of the threat of failure of the drainage pipe headwall at 4878 Long Island Drive that could result in instability of the road. Currently, two pipe systems exit at the headwall, a 24″ corrugated metal pipe that drains Long Island Drive and a 36″ reinforced concrete pipe that conveys runoff from an upstream subdivision.

The approved project will remove the headwall, remove and replace an existing catch basin, install a new junction box and add 28 linear feet of 36-inch pipe leading to a headwall. Additionally, an existing non-standard driveway will be replaced with a standard concrete driveway.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.