Sandy Springs approves contract for drainage project on Long Island Drive

The project is the result of the threat of failure of the drainage pipe headwall at 4878 Long Island Drive that could result in instability of the road. Currently, two pipe systems exit at the headwall, a 24″ corrugated metal pipe that drains Long Island Drive and a 36″ reinforced concrete pipe that conveys runoff from an upstream subdivision.

The approved project will remove the headwall, remove and replace an existing catch basin, install a new junction box and add 28 linear feet of 36-inch pipe leading to a headwall. Additionally, an existing non-standard driveway will be replaced with a standard concrete driveway.