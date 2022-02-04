Sandy Springs approves contract changes for Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry Intersection Project

The changes are the result of net fill as grading complete, two-board fencing and landscape mulch. There has also been a delay in excavation and drainage installation due to the amount of weathered and solid rock encountered as well as several unknown utilities. Ohmshiv has requested 45 additional contract days.

The original contract for the project was $3,594,792. With this and one previous change order in the amount of $131,700 the total construction cost will be $3,774,358. Available TSPLOST funds cover the increase.