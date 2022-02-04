Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs approves contract changes for Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry Intersection Project

Sandy Springs recently approved changes to the construction contract for the Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry Road Intersection Improvement Project. (Google Maps)

Sandy Springs recently approved changes to the construction contract for the Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry Road Intersection Improvement Project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved $47,866 to amend the construction contract with Ohmshiv Construction for the Roswell Road at Grogans Ferry Road Intersection Improvement Project.

The changes are the result of net fill as grading complete, two-board fencing and landscape mulch. There has also been a delay in excavation and drainage installation due to the amount of weathered and solid rock encountered as well as several unknown utilities. Ohmshiv has requested 45 additional contract days.

The original contract for the project was $3,594,792. With this and one previous change order in the amount of $131,700 the total construction cost will be $3,774,358. Available TSPLOST funds cover the increase.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
