Sandy Springs approves Castleton Drive drainage contract

Sandy Springs recently approved a contract to construct the drainage improvements at 6850 Castleton Drive. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

In 2021, Sandy Springs hired an engineering firm to develop plans to repair the damaged infrastructure at 6850 Castleton Drive.

Following a competitive search for vendors, the city council recently approved a $199,962 contract with the lowest bidder, Blount Construction Company, to construct the drainage improvement.

This project corrects deficiencies in the infrastructure found during a 2021 study and brings the storm system up to current city standards. The work will replace curb inlets, the deteriorated drainpipe and replace the concrete curb and gutter. The contract also includes new pavement to provide proper surface drainage.

