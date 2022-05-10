Sandy Springs approves Castleton Drive drainage contract

Following a competitive search for vendors, the city council recently approved a $199,962 contract with the lowest bidder, Blount Construction Company, to construct the drainage improvement.

This project corrects deficiencies in the infrastructure found during a 2021 study and brings the storm system up to current city standards. The work will replace curb inlets, the deteriorated drainpipe and replace the concrete curb and gutter. The contract also includes new pavement to provide proper surface drainage.