Sandy Springs approves agreement with MARTA

The project will add a bicycle/pedestrian facility on the west side of Peachtree Dunwoody Road from just north of I-285 to Hammond Drive. Plans also include bike and sidewalk improvements on Lake Hearn Drive from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Sandy Springs city limits.

Specific components include 10- and 12-foot-wide side paths, 6-foot-wide sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, 24-inch-wide curb and gutter, turning lanes, storm drain structures and standard streetscape elements (lighting, brick pavers, and landscaping).