Sandy Springs approves agreement to increase number of right-of-way trees

The Sandy Springs City Council recently amended an agreement with Trees Atlanta to increase the maximum number of right-of-way trees.
The project authorizes Trees Atlanta to plant up to 200 trees annually on city property, and 200 front yard trees on private property. The goal is to increase the canopy through these programs by 400 trees annually.
Residents’ response to free front yard trees was lower than expected for the planting season 2020-2021, with only 126 trees planted. With this shortage in canopy increase, Trees Atlanta suggested repurposing 66 trees for planting on city property in addition to the 200 already authorized. This would bring the total number of trees planted by Trees Atlanta to 392.
The purchase of trees at $250 was approved in the city’s FY2021 budget.