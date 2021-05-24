Sandy Springs approves agreement to increase number of right-of-way trees

The project authorizes Trees Atlanta to plant up to 200 trees annually on city property, and 200 front yard trees on private property. The goal is to increase the canopy through these programs by 400 trees annually.

Residents’ response to free front yard trees was lower than expected for the planting season 2020-2021, with only 126 trees planted. With this shortage in canopy increase, Trees Atlanta suggested repurposing 66 trees for planting on city property in addition to the 200 already authorized. This would bring the total number of trees planted by Trees Atlanta to 392.