US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months
Sandy Springs approves additional wayfinding signage

Sandy Springs is expanding their wayfinding signage project to develop consistent signage throughout the city. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved increasing the scope of wayfinding signage throughout the city. The city had previously selected Signarama to produce and install wayfinding signage at the City Springs parking garage at a cost of $81,953.

Since that decision, the council and citizens have expressed that increasing residential and commercial density hinders directionality and place-making in their most important districts.

To build a more cohesive and functional wayfinding system, and to ease the flow and congestion of traffic, Sandy Springs is expanding the project to develop consistent signage throughout the city.

Staff determined that the additional scope should be performed by the same contractor for consistency in style, paint, size and cost savings.

As a result, the council recently approved $258,945 for Signarama to proceed with the project, resulting in a $347,000 cost savings.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
