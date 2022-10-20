Sandy Springs approves $7.8M contract for trail segment

This trail segment is being constructed on private properties where the city has acquired easements. The trail begins at Morgan Falls Overlook Park and follows the Georgia Power Road to the river onto Fulton County property, through Edgewater property and ends at the intersection of Cimarron Parkway at Roswell Road.

The project includes construction of an 8- to 12-foot-wide multi-use concrete and pervious concrete trail, retaining walls, drainage structures, pedestrian bridges, top-down boardwalk with concrete decking, roadway realignments, landscaping and trail signage.