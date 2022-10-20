BreakingNews
Sandy Springs approves $7.8M contract for trail segment

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $7,803,554 contract with JHC Corporation to begin construction on a trail segment that will provide access to the Chattahoochee River. The 1.88-mile project is part of the Sandy Springs Trail Master Plan.

This trail segment is being constructed on private properties where the city has acquired easements. The trail begins at Morgan Falls Overlook Park and follows the Georgia Power Road to the river onto Fulton County property, through Edgewater property and ends at the intersection of Cimarron Parkway at Roswell Road.

The project includes construction of an 8- to 12-foot-wide multi-use concrete and pervious concrete trail, retaining walls, drainage structures, pedestrian bridges, top-down boardwalk with concrete decking, roadway realignments, landscaping and trail signage.

The city applied for and received a $3 million Georgia Department of Natural Resources Georgia Conserve Grant under the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program. The city is required to provide a cash match to cover the remaining $4.8 million.

