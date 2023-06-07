X

Sandy Springs appoints new performing arts center executive director

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently appointed William “Bill” Haggett as the new Executive Director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Haggett will replace Michael Paulin, who has served as interim executive director since December.

“Michael has done a tremendous job for the City of Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and we are sad to see him leave us,” said City Manager Eden Freeman.

Haggett’s career began in Jackson, New Jersey, where he managed a 3,000-seat live music arena. Since then, he has held roles in programming, venue management, production and consulting.

Haggett most recently worked as head of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Florida. Under his leadership, the Center hosted a wide range of national name talent artists, comedians and touring shows. In addition, he spearheaded innovative events that maximized the utilization of all available spaces in the complex and developed a premier theatrical training center for young performers.

