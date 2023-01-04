Sandy Springs amends landscape, planting standards

The approved amendment applies to several subsections, with two main changes. The first, sample canopy calculations, makes the calculations easier to understand through the use of a new example of development.

The second amendment is the adoption of sustainable landscape practices, to guide new landscaping contracts and projects on city property. This section outlines best practices for the selection of plant species and the management of pests. The guidelines are very specific and include planting standards, tunneling for underground utilities, correct methods for grade changes, tree maintenance as well as a list of unacceptable trees.