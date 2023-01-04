ajc logo
Sandy Springs amends landscape, planting standards

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Catherine Mercier-Baggett, Sandy Springs’ sustainability manager, recently presented recommended changes to the city’s technical manual regarding landscape, tree and buffer submittal plans and planting standards.

The approved amendment applies to several subsections, with two main changes. The first, sample canopy calculations, makes the calculations easier to understand through the use of a new example of development.

The second amendment is the adoption of sustainable landscape practices, to guide new landscaping contracts and projects on city property. This section outlines best practices for the selection of plant species and the management of pests. The guidelines are very specific and include planting standards, tunneling for underground utilities, correct methods for grade changes, tree maintenance as well as a list of unacceptable trees.

The sustainable landscape practices are a requirement of the city’s accreditation as a Tree City USA Affiliate and an achievement that will be included in the Mayors Monarch Pledge report.

