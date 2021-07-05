Sandy Springs amends code to allow for public trails in stream buffers

The council approved the recommended text amendments with the condition that trails in the stream buffer are made of pervious materials allowing water to drain.

Specifically, the text changes call for alignment and construction of trails and paths minimize intrusion into the buffer and impervious surface setback, and they disturb land no more than 25 feet in width during grading and construction, except under special circumstances. The trails can be no more than 14 feet wide and gathering spaces, such as sitting areas and viewing platforms, may not exceed 350 square feet each.