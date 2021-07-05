ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs amends code to allow for public trails in stream buffers

Sandy Springs has approved a change to the development code to allow for trails and paths in the city’s stream buffer and impervious surface setback areas. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Caption
Sandy Springs has approved a change to the development code to allow for trails and paths in the city’s stream buffer and impervious surface setback areas. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an ordinance to amend the development code related to State Waters Protection. The purpose of the change is to allow for trails and paths in the city’s stream buffer and impervious surface setback areas.

The council approved the recommended text amendments with the condition that trails in the stream buffer are made of pervious materials allowing water to drain.

Specifically, the text changes call for alignment and construction of trails and paths minimize intrusion into the buffer and impervious surface setback, and they disturb land no more than 25 feet in width during grading and construction, except under special circumstances. The trails can be no more than 14 feet wide and gathering spaces, such as sitting areas and viewing platforms, may not exceed 350 square feet each.

The changes also require disturbed buffers are stabilized and restored to the maximum possible extent.

In Other News
1
Johns Creek creates new agreement with Johns Creek Advantage for...
2
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
3
Northeast Spruill Oaks, Ocee libraries in Johns Creek complete...
4
GDOT begins resurfacing of Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway in Milton
5
Massive Halcyon mixed-used project adding office building, hotel...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top