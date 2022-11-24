Sandy Springs adopts Fulton hazard mitigation plan

Sandy Springs has worked with Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management to update the county’s Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is ready for adoption by cities within the county. In a recent action, the Sandy Springs City Council approved adoption of the new plan.
Hazard mitigation is an effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters. Hazard mitigation planning identifies risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and develops long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future hazardous events.
Plans must be developed at the county level and then adopted by the cities within the county. When potential actions are identified, those measures can be eligible for federal funding should a disaster occur and mitigation funds made available.
The city is not required to implement any of the hazard mitigation actions identified in the plan but are required by federal guidelines to have a plan to apply for or receive a mitigation grant. These grants can augment local mitigation activities already underway and help communities recover more quickly from disasters.
About the Author