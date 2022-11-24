Sandy Springs adopts Fulton hazard mitigation plan

Hazard mitigation is an effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters. Hazard mitigation planning identifies risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and develops long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future hazardous events.

Plans must be developed at the county level and then adopted by the cities within the county. When potential actions are identified, those measures can be eligible for federal funding should a disaster occur and mitigation funds made available.