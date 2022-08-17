Sandy Springs accepting Citizens Police Academy applications

The CPA is an up-close study of police operations with topics including internal affairs investigations, training and policies, background and recruiting, crisis negotiations team, criminal investigation unit, 911 Dispatch Center, SSPD and the media, property and evidence, Crime Scene Investigations, traffic unit (DUI), narcotics, firearms and defensive tactics, SWAT and the K9 unit. Participants have the opportunity to ridealong with police officers.

The academy is open to all Sandy Springs residents and those employed in Sandy Springs. Applicants will be accepted on a first come first serve basis and a soft background check will be conducted.