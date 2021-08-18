Sandy Springs accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The CPA meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday for 9 weeks. Topics covered during the program include SSPD organizational structure and police functions, internal affairs investigations, training and policies, background and recruiting, crisis negotiations team, criminal investigation unit, 911 dispatch center, property and evidence, crime scene investigations, traffic unit (DUI), narcotics, K9 active assailant and room clearing, firearms and defensive tactics, SWAT, and ride-alongs with police officers.

The academy is open to those working and living in Sandy Springs. To participate email to Sergeant Stafford at: MStafford@SandySpringsGa.Gov.