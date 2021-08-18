ajc logo
Sandy Springs accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

Sandy Springs is accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy scheduled to begin Sept. 14. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs is accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy scheduled to begin Sept. 14. The 9-week course is designed to allow participants to get to know the police force, understand their training, and become familiar with services provided. The program also allows citizens to learn about the issues facing law enforcement in the city.

The CPA meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday for 9 weeks. Topics covered during the program include SSPD organizational structure and police functions, internal affairs investigations, training and policies, background and recruiting, crisis negotiations team, criminal investigation unit, 911 dispatch center, property and evidence, crime scene investigations, traffic unit (DUI), narcotics, K9 active assailant and room clearing, firearms and defensive tactics, SWAT, and ride-alongs with police officers.

The academy is open to those working and living in Sandy Springs. To participate email to Sergeant Stafford at: MStafford@SandySpringsGa.Gov.

