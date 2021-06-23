Sandy Springs accepting applications for Citizens Fire Academy

The Sandy Springs Citizens Fire Academy is an immersive, 8-week program designed to provide an inside look into the work of the Sandy Springs Fire Department and what it’s like to be a firefighter.
Most sessions take place at Sandy Springs fire stations and includes a 12-hour shift where participants experience life at the fire station as well as a ride-along with SSFD units to whatever calls they respond to during that shift. Participants receive training in several fire service activities and earn American Heart Association CPR/AED certification.
Classes will be held Thursday evenings from Aug.12 through Sept. 30.
Information: www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsFireAcademy. Questions: Reginald McClendon at 770-206-2047 or rmcclendon@sandyspringsga.gov.