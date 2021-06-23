ajc logo
Sandy Springs accepting applications for Citizens Fire Academy

Sandy Springs is accepting applications to the Citizens Fire Academy. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs Citizens Fire Academy is an immersive, 8-week program designed to provide an inside look into the work of the Sandy Springs Fire Department and what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Most sessions take place at Sandy Springs fire stations and includes a 12-hour shift where participants experience life at the fire station as well as a ride-along with SSFD units to whatever calls they respond to during that shift. Participants receive training in several fire service activities and earn American Heart Association CPR/AED certification.

Classes will be held Thursday evenings from Aug.12 through Sept. 30.

Information: www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsFireAcademy. Questions: Reginald McClendon at 770-206-2047 or rmcclendon@sandyspringsga.gov.

