Rush Union to offer adult soccer leagues in Milton

The Milton City Council has approved a facility use agreement with Rush Union Inc. to offer an adult soccer program at the Cox Road Athletic Complex.
According to the agreement, Rush Union’s program is for adults ages 18 years and up, meeting four seasons per year, with sessions of eight to 10 weeks in two leagues: “7v7” (at least 11 players per team) and “11v11” (at least 15 players per team).
Registration fees will be $66 per player. Rush Union expects 60 players initially and commits to grow to an ideal capacity of 200 players.
Rush Union will pay a 15% commission on registrations to Milton. A 50% surcharge will be charged of Milton non-residents, up to a cap of $90, and the entire surcharge will go to the city.
