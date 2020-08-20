Rush Union to offer adult soccer leagues in Milton

According to the agreement, Rush Union’s program is for adults ages 18 years and up, meeting four seasons per year, with sessions of eight to 10 weeks in two leagues: “7v7” (at least 11 players per team) and “11v11” (at least 15 players per team).

Registration fees will be $66 per player. Rush Union expects 60 players initially and commits to grow to an ideal capacity of 200 players.