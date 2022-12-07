Runoffs decide city council seats in three Fulton cities

In addition to the national spectacle of a runoff election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, city council seats in East Point, Roswell and South Fulton were filled by Tuesday’s runoff election.
Each city was reporting votes counted in 100% of their precincts, but all election results are unofficial until certified later in the week.
Josette Bailey appeared to handily defeat challenger Barbara Neville by a nearly 3-to-1 margin for the East Point city council. Bailey had said the Senate runoff would likely increase voter turnout. Bailey and Neville emerged from a field of five candidates in November general election to fill the council seat vacated by former Councilman Thomas Calloway.
The closest local race of the night was in Roswell, where Sarah Beeson was expected to defeat Allen Sells.
Beeson said she is, “curious to see if (she can) bring a fresh voice and fresh perspective to Roswell City Council.”
Beeson was leading Sells by 53% to 47%, and would take the council Post 1 seat formerly held by Marcelo Zapata.
“Sarah did a great job of getting out the vote,” Sells said. “It looks like she’s going to win. I had an incredible team of support that gave their all. I’m very proud of that.”
Linda Becquer Pritchett seems to be the new council member in the city of South Fulton. Pritchett appeared to defeat Mario Clark by a nearly 2-to-1 margin and will take over the District 7 seat held by Mark Baker.
About the Author