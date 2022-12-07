Runoffs decide city council seats in three Fulton cities

Each city was reporting votes counted in 100% of their precincts, but all election results are unofficial until certified later in the week.

Josette Bailey appeared to handily defeat challenger Barbara Neville by a nearly 3-to-1 margin for the East Point city council. Bailey had said the Senate runoff would likely increase voter turnout. Bailey and Neville emerged from a field of five candidates in November general election to fill the council seat vacated by former Councilman Thomas Calloway.