BreakingNews
Atlanta police respond to ‘active shooter’ in Midtown; multiple injured
X

Roundabout price tag jumping $1.5 million

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently reviewed and approved an amendment to the budget for the Northside Drive at Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry Road roundabout project. The city is finding construction bids routinely coming back 30 percent higher than anticipated in the current economic climate.

Because of these increased construction costs, both labor and material, the total project will require a project budget increase of $1.5 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $4,029,004.

This TSPLOST funded project includes realigning the four legs of the intersection to accommodate a roundabout, stabilizing two rock slopes with soil nail walls, restriping, paving, drainage improvements, as well as ADA improvements on the sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Atlanta police respond to ‘active shooter’ in Midtown; multiple injured6m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
2h ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek approves $3M Jones Bridge Road contracts
29m ago
Roswell closing part of Canton Street to traffic riles restaurant owners
3h ago
Johns Creek to begin road resurfacing in May
18h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
21h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top