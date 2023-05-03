Roundabout price tag jumping $1.5 million

Because of these increased construction costs, both labor and material, the total project will require a project budget increase of $1.5 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $4,029,004.

This TSPLOST funded project includes realigning the four legs of the intersection to accommodate a roundabout, stabilizing two rock slopes with soil nail walls, restriping, paving, drainage improvements, as well as ADA improvements on the sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.