Roundabout price tag jumping $1.5 million

The Sandy Springs City Council recently reviewed and approved an amendment to the budget for the Northside Drive at Riverview Road/Old Powers Ferry Road roundabout project. The city is finding construction bids routinely coming back 30 percent higher than anticipated in the current economic climate.
Because of these increased construction costs, both labor and material, the total project will require a project budget increase of $1.5 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $4,029,004.
This TSPLOST funded project includes realigning the four legs of the intersection to accommodate a roundabout, stabilizing two rock slopes with soil nail walls, restriping, paving, drainage improvements, as well as ADA improvements on the sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com