Roundabout construction to begin at Hopewell/Bethany Roads in Milton

A construction contract for the Hopewell Road at Bethany Road/Bethany Way intersection improvement project in Milton was awarded on June 7. Improvements will address the intersections of Hopewell Road with Bethany Bend, Bethany Oaks Pointe, and Bethany Way. Improvements include dedicated left turn lanes on Hopewell Rd at Bethany Oaks Pointe and Bethany Way, no left from Bethany Way to Hopewell Road, an exit lane for Bethany Oaks to access Bethany Bend and a roundabout at Hopewell Rd and Bethany Bend.