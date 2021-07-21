ajc logo
X

Roundabout construction to begin at Hopewell/Bethany Roads in Milton

Improvements, including a new roundabout, are coming soom to Hopewell Road at Bethany Bend. (Courtesy ClearGov)
Caption
Improvements, including a new roundabout, are coming soom to Hopewell Road at Bethany Bend. (Courtesy ClearGov)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

A construction contract for the Hopewell Road at Bethany Road/Bethany Way intersection improvement project in Milton was awarded on June 7. Improvements will address the intersections of Hopewell Road with Bethany Bend, Bethany Oaks Pointe, and Bethany Way. Improvements include dedicated left turn lanes on Hopewell Rd at Bethany Oaks Pointe and Bethany Way, no left from Bethany Way to Hopewell Road, an exit lane for Bethany Oaks to access Bethany Bend and a roundabout at Hopewell Rd and Bethany Bend.

Work is scheduled to begin in late July or early August.

Expenses related to the project are part of the dedicated list of projects approved by voters in November 2016 as part of the TSPLOST referendum. Estimated cost for this project is $3.88 million.

Additional Information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonHopewellatBethany.

In Other News
1
GDOT to eliminate Florida-T at Crabapple and Green in Milton
2
Johns Creek residents say new fee won’t fix complex, costly stormwater...
3
Milton signs agreement to replace gateway signs
4
Roswell approves garage adjacent to historic district home
5
North Fulton charity collecting backpacks for new school year
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top