Roundabout construction to begin at Hopewell/Bethany Roads in Milton

A construction contract for the Hopewell Road at Bethany Road/Bethany Way intersection improvement project in Milton was awarded on June 7. Improvements will address the intersections of Hopewell Road with Bethany Bend, Bethany Oaks Pointe, and Bethany Way. Improvements include dedicated left turn lanes on Hopewell Rd at Bethany Oaks Pointe and Bethany Way, no left from Bethany Way to Hopewell Road, an exit lane for Bethany Oaks to access Bethany Bend and a roundabout at Hopewell Rd and Bethany Bend.
Work is scheduled to begin in late July or early August.
Expenses related to the project are part of the dedicated list of projects approved by voters in November 2016 as part of the TSPLOST referendum. Estimated cost for this project is $3.88 million.
Additional Information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonHopewellatBethany.