Rotary Club of Alpharetta bringing concert series to city center

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Downtown Alpharetta will be host to a wide range of musical talents on the first and third Friday evenings this summer thanks to the Rotary Club of Alpharetta. The free city green concert series takes place 7-11 p.m. beginning May 5.

Join the fun:

May 5 – Justin - dance party band/opener is Driven

May 19 - G Clef & The Playlist - R&B/opener is Randy Staton DJ

June 2 - Across the Wide - country/opener is School of Rock

June 16 - Skynfolks - Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band/opener is Zion Goins

July 7 - Acoustic Soul - retro soul/opener is School of Rock

July 21 - Dock Rock Band - 70-80′s/opener is Kurt Thomas

Aug. 4 - Velvet City Sound – dance party/opener is Randy Staton DJ

Aug. 18 - Fly Betty - dance party band

Sept. 1 – Fluxcapacitor – 80′s/opener is School of Rock

Sept.15 - Bumpin the Mango - funk & soul

Additional details: www.facebook.com/RotaryClubAlpharetta.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
