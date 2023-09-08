Roswell’s Mimosa Hall working toward net zero certification

Mimosa Hall and Gardens in Roswell is working toward attaining a designation as the “Oldest Net Zero Home in America” while preserving the historical integrity of the house.

The city and Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens have taken the next step toward that goal with a collaboration with Trane Residential for the successful installation of two electric Trane XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump systems.

Since acquiring the structure in 2017, Roswell has sought out to make Mimosa Hall an energy-efficient facility. Other renewable sustainable projects have included installation of solar panels, LED lighting and advanced insulation systems.

A net zero goal means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.