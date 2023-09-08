BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court

Roswell’s Mimosa Hall working toward net zero certification

Credit: Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens

Credit: Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Mimosa Hall and Gardens in Roswell is working toward attaining a designation as the “Oldest Net Zero Home in America” while preserving the historical integrity of the house.

The city and Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens have taken the next step toward that goal with a collaboration with Trane Residential for the successful installation of two electric Trane XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump systems.

Since acquiring the structure in 2017, Roswell has sought out to make Mimosa Hall an energy-efficient facility. Other renewable sustainable projects have included installation of solar panels, LED lighting and advanced insulation systems.

A net zero goal means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court33m ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges
2h ago

COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine awaits approval
1h ago

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue
4h ago

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Argument leads to shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Roswell Fire Department

When seconds count, Roswell Fire reports improved response time
1h ago
Taste of Alpharetta management vendor wanted
Artists wanted for Alpharetta piano mural
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
7h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top