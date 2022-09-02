Roswell working with Johns Creek on Nesbit Ferry project

The project is expected to include operational and intersection improvements, sidewalks and a multi-use trail along Nesbit Ferry Road between Holcomb Bridge Road and Old Alabama Road.

Johns Creek has already approved the agreement and will lead the project, with support from Roswell. The total estimated cost of the project is $8.5 million. Roswell’s share of the total cost of the project is not to exceed $1 million. Johns Creek’s share of the total cost of the project is $7.5 million.