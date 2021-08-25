ajc logo
Roswell wants to know how you’re using curbside recycling

Roswell is seeking input on how residents are using their curbside recycling or yard waste services. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
Roswell is seeking input on how residents are using their curbside recycling or yard waste services. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell is seeking input on how residents are using their curbside recycling or yard waste services. A survey is available until the end of day Friday, Aug. 27 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DHCCGRN.

After wading through the demographic questions, the survey asks how often customers place their recycling containers at the curb for collection, how satisfied they are with their current curbside recycling service, and questions about the kinds of items placed in the recycling bin.

Similar questions cover customer’s experience with yard waste services. Additional questions seek to learn what customer’s experience has been like with Waste Management, the city’s recycling service provider. The survey concludes with an opportunity to provide comments.

The city will hold a public meeting about its curbside recycling and yard waste services at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at City Hall, 38 Hill St.

