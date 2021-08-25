Roswell wants to know how you’re using curbside recycling

After wading through the demographic questions, the survey asks how often customers place their recycling containers at the curb for collection, how satisfied they are with their current curbside recycling service, and questions about the kinds of items placed in the recycling bin.

Similar questions cover customer’s experience with yard waste services. Additional questions seek to learn what customer’s experience has been like with Waste Management, the city’s recycling service provider. The survey concludes with an opportunity to provide comments.