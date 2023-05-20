Roswell updates contract for standby plumbing services

Expenses the city has incurred include $9,130 for a water heater repair and backflow testing at an administration building, $24,128 for a blocked line, water leak and line replacements at the fire department, $383 for a valve replacement in the public works department, and $87,592 for an emergency water leak replacement and various park plumbing repairs.

The City Council recently approved an increase to the annual not-to-exceed amount for on-call plumbing by $100,000 for a new annual not-to-exceed of $245,000.