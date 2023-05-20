X

Roswell updates contract for standby plumbing services

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Everything costs more these days. In January 2022, Roswell approved a $75,000 contract for citywide on-call plumbing services with B&W Mechanical Contractors. Usage of the on-call plumbing contract has continued to increase this fiscal year with purchase orders totaling approximately $121,000, nearing the new annual contract maximum.

Expenses the city has incurred include $9,130 for a water heater repair and backflow testing at an administration building, $24,128 for a blocked line, water leak and line replacements at the fire department, $383 for a valve replacement in the public works department, and $87,592 for an emergency water leak replacement and various park plumbing repairs.

The City Council recently approved an increase to the annual not-to-exceed amount for on-call plumbing by $100,000 for a new annual not-to-exceed of $245,000.

This action increases the capacity of the on-call contract to be used as needed by city departments. Without this change, repairs and maintenance could be constrained by the available budget.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: contributed

Students documenting pandemic experiences still find surprising lessons5h ago

Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay

Man charged in Johns Creek rape, kidnapping arrested in Paulding
53m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

New, larger Fulton animal shelter on track for fall opening
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves get contributions from everyone in comeback victory over Mariners
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves get contributions from everyone in comeback victory over Mariners
12h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Mother, 40, accused of leaving ‘Baby India’ to die in Forsyth County woods
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Awesome Alpharetta

Hundreds of artists set to color Alpharetta Arts Streetfest
3h ago
Roswell revises city code regarding screening walls and fences
19h ago
Roswell considers task force with business owners for controversial Canton Street...
21h ago
Featured

South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
23h ago
New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top