Roswell to use $154,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for community events

In February, Milton approved the COVID-19 Relief Assistance Program for residents and small businesses. The city allocated $800,000 to this program with $400,000 approved for residents, and $400,000 for small businesses.
By May 11, the city had received 79 applications for Relief Assistance from small businesses and approved 31 grants for a total of $200,000.
At the same time, the city decided supporting community events would help both citizens and businesses “by getting outside and coming together.” Using COVID-19 relief funds will allow these events to be offered to the community at no charge and help them avoid seeking additional sponsorship dollars.
In June, the city council approved the use of $154,100 of the remaining funds for community events to benefit both residents and businesses. Events approved to receive support include Music on the Hill, Food Truck Friday, Movies in the Park, Irish Festival, Drive in Movie, Creation Station, Dia De Los Muertos, Christmas Arts Festival, and the Kids Concert Series.