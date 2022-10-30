Roswell to update historic properties map

According to Roswell city documents, “all properties in the Roswell Historic District are classified according to five classifications that define whether they contribute to or detract from the historic character of the district.”
The last time these classifications were recorded was based on data from 2000-2001. The Roswell City Council recently approved a $60,500 contract with Lumenor to update the Historic Properties Map.
The update will include several properties that were added to the Historic District in 2013, account for any changes that have occurred during the past twenty years and align the classification language with the system that is preferred by the State Historic Preservation Office.
