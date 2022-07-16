ajc logo
    Roswell to trade-in old backhoe

    Roswell will trade-in this 1994 Ford Tractor "Backhoe" for a new piece of heavy equipment. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

    North Fulton County
    By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
    53 minutes ago

    Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department currently has a 1994 Ford Tractor “Backhoe” that is not being used due to age, safety concerns and cost to maintain the aging equipment.

    Border Equipment has offered the city a $7,000 trade-in value to be applied toward the purchase of a new piece of heavy equipment. Currently, the city has approved funding for the purchase of a Case skid-steer loader from Border Equipment that is expected to be delivered in November.

    As with all decisions affecting budget matters, the department needed city council approval before agreeing to the trade-in agreement. City staff researched comparable pieces of equipment and weighed the risk of utilizing the trade-in process over the traditional surplus process using the Gov Deals website. Based on their conclusions and recommendation, the Roswell City Council approved the trade-in.

