Roswell to trade in emergency equipment

The Roswell Fire Department will trade in 14 cardiac monitor/defibrillators and 8 chest compression devices.

The Roswell Fire Department will trade in 14 cardiac monitor/defibrillators and 8 chest compression devices. AJC FILE

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Roswell Fire Department is about to trade in 14 cardiac monitor/defibrillators and 8 chest compression devices.

These devices, manufactured between 2010 and 2017, are exceeding their lifespan. Many of their replacement components, like motherboards, are discontinued and the city’s ability to resell the devices is limited.

Cardiac monitor/defibrillators are used by paramedics to monitor patients and deliver shocks to restore normal heart rhythms in patients who go into dangerous arrhythmias or sudden cardiac arrest. Chest compression devices are used to mechanically provide CPR.

In June, Roswell’s mayor and council approved a $802,095 budget amendment for the purchase of 14 cardiac monitor/defibrillators and 8 chest compression devices. The department will be credited $131,000 by the Stryker Medical Corporation toward the budgeted replacement of these 22 devices. The city’s budgeted amount includes the trade-in credit.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
