Roswell to spend $1 million to replace two fields at East Roswell Park

Based on an extensive analysis by the city on how best to replace the fields, the Roswell City Council recently approved a $1,087,070 contract with FieldTurf USA to replace the two existing rectangular artificial turf fields.

The city has been preparing to replace these fields for the last six months with the goal of maximizing durability, safety and cost effectiveness. According to city documents, Roswell has “three full time employees on the Park’s Maintenance team that have extensive training, education and experience in the athletic and sports turf installation and maintenance who have led the evaluation and recommendation process.”