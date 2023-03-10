Roswell to spend $1 million to replace two fields at East Roswell Park

In 2013, Roswell replaced the two grass rectangle fields at East Roswell Park with artificial turf from Shaw Industries. The city has determined these fields have outlived their warranty and expected life and are now in need of new carpet, infill and fencing.
Based on an extensive analysis by the city on how best to replace the fields, the Roswell City Council recently approved a $1,087,070 contract with FieldTurf USA to replace the two existing rectangular artificial turf fields.
The city has been preparing to replace these fields for the last six months with the goal of maximizing durability, safety and cost effectiveness. According to city documents, Roswell has “three full time employees on the Park’s Maintenance team that have extensive training, education and experience in the athletic and sports turf installation and maintenance who have led the evaluation and recommendation process.”
Based on the research conducted by the city’s staff, the city plans to install a three layer FieldTurf system with a cooling layer as the top layer of infill.
The project is scheduled to begin in March with a completion target of June 1.
