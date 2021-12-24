Hamburger icon
Roswell to resurface floor at Adult Aquatics Center

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

To avoid a 7% price increase after the first of the year, the Roswell City Council recently approved a contract to resurface the floor at the Adult Aquatics Center, 200 Frank Lewis Drive.

The Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs has been researching the best floor replacement product to enhance safety on the pool deck.

Inside Edge Safety Surfaces is the sole provider for the Life Floor resurfacing product determined as the best choice for the project.

According to the city, Life Floor is the only floor certified by the National Sanitation Foundation and “meets the standards of durability, slip and fall resistance, sanitation and overall safety in pool and spray ground environments.”

$150,000 was approved by Roswell’s mayor and city council on Nov. 29.

