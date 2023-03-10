Roswell to replace Tuxedo Court waterline

According to city documents, the new waterline “will improve pressure and fire flows in this area and add an additional hydrant.” The project consists of replacing 658 linear feet of 6-inch asbestos concrete waterline and 400 linear feet of 2-inch galvanized steel waterline with a new 8-inch ductile iron waterline.

Funding for this project is coming from the Federal Community Development Block Grant. The city received three bids for the work and GradeCo was the lowest, most responsive bidder meeting all the city’s requirements.