Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
Roswell to rebuild tennis courts at Roswell Area Park

Roswell recently approved a contract with Signature Tennis Courts to renovate Tennis Courts 11 and 12 at the Roswell Area Park. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
7 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved an $84,000 contract with Signature Tennis Courts to renovate tennis courts 11 and 12 at the Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road.

Roswell owns and operates 28 outdoor tennis courts and 4 outdoor pickleball courts. City officials note that hard court surfaces generally last 15 to 20 years before they need to be completely rebuilt. These courts were constructed over 20 years ago and have never been rebuilt.

After a routine court inspection, the city determined courts 11 and 12 are beyond repair and need to be rebuilt.

Exactly 45 calendar days have been set aside for the entire project. $70,000 in funding was approved in the FY 2022 Mid-Year Budget Amendment. The remaining $14,000 will come from the Recreation and Parks Maintenance Program.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
