Roswell to host tribute to lives lost on 9/11

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago
Roswell’s mayor and city council invite the public to remember those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks and pay tribute to the heroism and unity experienced on that day.

City leaders will gather at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 on the front steps of Roswell City Hall for a prayer, a reading of the timeline, a presentation of the color guard and a moment of silence.

This event could be particularly important to recent transplants from the northeast to the North Fulton community, or fire fighters and police who may have known someone lost in the Twin Towers or Pentagon attacks.

Considering the tragic events of 9/11 took place 22 years ago, school-age children may also benefit from learning about this historic event. Details for those who need a refresher: www.911memorial.org/911-faqs.

